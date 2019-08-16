Obituary: Harry J. Fiorillo, 88

Harry J. Fiorillo, 88, husband of Hilda (Dorris) Fiorillo of Bristol passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday August 14, 2019.

He was born on April 20, 1931 in Bristol, CT the son of the late Louis Fiorillo.

Harry was a US Army Airborne veteran, having completed 15 jumps and a retired Bristol Public School teacher.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children and their spouses, Carol (Maury) McDermott, John Fiorillo, Janet (Joseph) McGrath, Jeffery (Pam) Fiorillo and Robert Fiorillo; his grandchildren Charles, Casey, John Joseph, Sarah, Kellie, Krista, Kimberly, Jordan, Jennifer, Michael and Jon Matthew; his great-grandchildren Owenn, Griffin, Sophia, Charlotte, Dylann, Isla, Sayer, Lachlan, Bristyl, Austin and Elizabeth; god-daughter Karen Mott and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol from 4 PM until 7 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 10AM directly at The Parish of St. Francis de Sales, Church of St. Anthony, 111 School St., Bristol, CT, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol for the burial with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or online https://www.diabetes.org/

