Obituary: Roland A. Martel, 88

Roland A. Martel, 88, beloved husband of Marie Mae (Castonguay) Martel, died on Wednesday (August 14th, 2019) at home with his family by his side. A lifelong Bristol resident, he was born to Jules and Laura (Fradette) Martel on March 8th, 1931. Roland proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was a loyal member of the Burlington Men’s Club and the Army of Mary and a parishioner of St. Gregory Church.

Roland was a respected businessman for over 50 years, specializing in custom carpentry and fine woodwork. He enjoyed working on special projects in his wood shop with his children. He loved getting together with family and friends whenever possible. He will be remembered as a gentleman with a kind and humorous heart.

In addition to his wife, Roland is survived by two sons: Donald Martel and his wife Beth of Harwinton; David Martel and his wife Susan of Harwinton; two daughters: Tammy Niman and her husband Michael of Bristol; Julie Testa and her husband Steven of Cromwell; a brother: Robert Martel; nine grandchildren: Nicholas and Stephanie Niman; Karley, Jamie, Andrea, Hailey, and Alise Martel; Sophia and Cameron Testa; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister: Alice Masotti.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (August 21st, 2019) at 9:30 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial celebration 10:30 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Avenue, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Tuesday (August 20th) between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Please visit Roland’s memorial at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.