Boulevard project progressing

by TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

During the Bristol Board of Education meeting held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, assistant superintendent, Dr. Michael Dietter, updated the board regarding the Memorial Boulevard Intradistrict Arts Magnet School project.

“We’re continuing to work on the entrance, the building committee has reached consensus about a recommendation for that entrance,” said Dietter. “We made that recommendation to (the State Historic Preservation Office) and (Office of School Construction Grants Review) and the primary considerations that we had were around safety and security of the building. The option also enhances access and equity for all residents of Bristol and beyond, so we’re very happy with that development.”

Approximately two weeks ago, Dietter said, “all local zoning approvals occurred.”

Dietter noted the Memorial Boulevard Intradistrict Arts Magnet School was featured in the Connecticut Preservation News. The featured also included historic photographs of the buildings almost century-long life in the center of downtown Bristol.