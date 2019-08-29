Obituary: Edney E. (Hunt) Minor, 81

Edney E. (Hunt) Minor, 81, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday August 22, 2019 at Ingraham Manor.

Edney was born in Waterbury on July 22, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Nathan and Edney (Richardson) Hunt.

She was raised in Bethlehem before moving to Bristol where she raised her family as a dedicated stay at home mom. While raising her children she also found time to volunter for the Bristol School System, Boys and Girl Scouts of America, and the Bristol Soap Box Derby. Edney enjoyed Camping, Vacationing in Wells Maine, UConn Basketball (Geno Auriemma), reading and lounging in the sun.

Edney is survived by four children: Roger Minor and husband Rick, Dale Minor and Karen , Elizabeth Beyers and husband Don, Alan Minor and Catherine ; three beloved grandchildren Derek and Brianna Beyers, and Haley Minor, She was predeceased by her brother: Nathan Hunt and Sister-in-law Jean.

She also leaves behind her extended family at Ingraham Manor.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Ingraham Manor for the years of care provided to their loved one. While Edney was a resident at Ingraham Manor she enjoyed the numerous activities provided, along with her independence in her turtle paced electric wheelchair. Edney was also proud to be the President of the Residents Council.

A visitation will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol on Wednesday August 28, 2019 between 4 and 6 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made by Check to Bristol Hospital Development Foundation. 145 Queen Street Bristol CT 06010 PLEASE NOTE: Ingraham Manor.

