Obituaries: Florence Hudson

Florence (Witkowski) Hudson, 64, of Terryville, passed away Thursday September 5, 2019 at Apple Rehab Farmington Valley, Plainville. Florence was born Sept. 28, 1954 in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Ostrowicki) Witkowski. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Shop Rite of Southington. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. She loved spending time with her four granddaughters, loved gardening, shopping and going to the casino. She leaves her husband David whom she was happily married to for 47 years; her son John Hudson and his wife Susan of Terryville; her daughter, Rebecca Kosikowski and her husband Lyle of Terryville; her grandchildren, Ashley, Hannah, Brynn and Megan and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Walter Witkowski. Funeral services will be held Saturday 9:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Casimir Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30AM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

