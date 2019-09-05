Obituaries: Lucia Camillo Baldwin

Lucia (Lucy) Camillo Baldwin, 99, of Terryville, beloved widow of the late Terry Taylor Baldwin with whom she shared 54 years of marriage before his death in 1997, and devoted mother of Ann and Terry, died on September 3, 2019 in the arms of her loving daughter at the Bristol Hospital. Born Lucia Anne Camillo in Greenwich, Connecticut, on March 7, 1920, a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Anna (Siribuono) Camillo, she was a resident of Terryville for over 75 years. She graduated from Greenwich High School in 1937 and in 1941 received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Teachers College of Connecticut now known as Central Connecticut State University. She was a dedicated elementary school teacher, primarily teaching third grade at East Main Street School and Prospect Street School for 29 years, retiring in 1980. She touched the lives of many of her students and was especially gratified when former students as adults would tell her how much they learned in her classroom and what a wonderful teacher she was. She was a life member of the Association of Retired Teachers of Connecticut and was a member of The Baldwin Park Association. She is survived by a daughter, Ann Terry Baldwin of Terryville and a son, E. Terry Baldwin of Milton Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, James and Laura; several nieces and nephews, including a very special niece and nephew, Susan and John Simmons of Bristol; several dear great-nieces and great-nephews, including Marie and George Zollo of Southington, Allison and Ken Wadowski of Bristol, and Monsignor Joseph Giandurco of Yorktown Heights, N.Y.; several great great-nieces and great great-nephews; a special family friend Frank N. Nicastro, Sr. and the very caring Nicastro family, Carmen, Cindy, Cathy, Jim, Frank Jr. and Kris. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Terry Taylor Baldwin, Jr.; three brothers, Lorenzo, Robert, and Anthony Camillo and a sister, Jennie C. Accurso. Private burial services will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main Street, Terryville, is in charge of arrangements.

