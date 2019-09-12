Obituary: Andrew D. Sarojak, 76

Andrew D. Sarojak, 76, beloved husband of Angela (Eisleben) Sarojak, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Ingraham Manor. He was born in Bristol on July 14, 1943 and was the son of the late Andrew and Anne (Hychka) Sarojak.

In addition to his wife of 55 years, Andrew is survived by his son: Kyle Sarojak of Florida; his daughter: Mary-Angela Sarojak of Bristol; his three grandchildren: Egan, Taylor, Annabelle; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son: Jason Sarojak; his brother: Douglas Sarojak; and his two sisters: Rosanne Pasco, Lynne Valigorsky.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol assisted the family with arrangements.

