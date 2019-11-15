Nutmeg Symphony announces concerts; plays Sunday at 3 p.m.

Nutmeg Symphony Orchestra has announced its upcoming series of four concerts. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3:00 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Bristol’s Tracy Norkun will be featured performing Migot’s Sonata for Flute and Piano with Bridget de Moura Castro. The chamber music concert is a rare opportunity to hear music by the French master Georges Migot and includes his Quartet for Flute, Violin, Clarinet and Harp, as well as a duets for flute and violin and pieces for woodwind quartet and quintet.

Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3:00 the orchestra’s principal wind players will perform a concert of music for double woodwind and brass quintets at Trinity Church in Torrington.

The final two series concerts will feature the Bristol Eastern High School Madrigal Singers, Michael Coderre, Director. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 7:30 at Bristol Eastern High School the orchestra and madrigal singers will present Music of the Bach Family with a collaborative performance of J. S. Bach’s Cantata #191. Lizabeth Miller, soprano and Terrence Fay, tenor will be soloists in the cantata. Nutmeg Symphony Orchestra violinists Cynthia Knotts and Dongbin Shin will be perform J. S. Bach’s double violin concerto.

Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 7:30 at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington the orchestra will present Musical Flowering. Lillian Yim, first prize winner of the 2019 Nutmeg Symphony Orchestra Young Artists Competition will perform Elgar’s cello concerto. The Bristol Eastern High School Madrigal Singers and the Torrington High School Chamber Choir, Connor Sullivan, Director will join the orchestra in a performance of Connecticut composer Thomas Duffy’s Overture 1776. Duffy’s high energy, patriotic piece is modeled on Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, using American and English themes to replace Tchaikovsky’s Russian and French melodies. Also on the program, Dvorak’s rich and melodious Symphony #8.

Tickets, $20 adult and $10 student, are available at www.nutmegsymphony.org or by mailing a check to Nutmeg Symphony Orchestra, P. O. Box 2154, Bristol, CT 06011-2154.