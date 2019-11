The Annual Breakfast with Santa at the Giamatti Little League Dining Hall, 391-399 Mix St., Bristol will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. The menu includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, home fries, and toast.

Adults and children 10 and older eat for $5 or a new, unwrapped toy.

Proceeds benefit Bristol children.