Powder Puff football played Saturday, Nov. 23

This Saturday, Nov. 23 marks the 20th anniversary of the Bristol Central High School Powder Puff Football games to benefit the Make A Wish Foundation of Connecticut.

Sponsored by the Bristol Central High School InterAct Club, a junior division of the Rotary International Club, girls of each grade face off against each other in flag football. BCHS football players coach the girls. The freshman face the juniors in the first 15 minute game. Then the sophomores play the seniors. The winners of both compete in the final match.

The games begin at noon on the BCHS football field.

There is a $5 admission fee. Dunkin Donuts coffee, hot cocoa, and donuts will be sold for $1.

All of the proceeds will be donated to the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Conn.