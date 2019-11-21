Obituary: Douglas S. Turner, 71

Douglas S. Turner, 71, of Terryville, husband of Eileen (Day) Turner passed away Friday November 8, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Douglas was born July 4, 1948 in New Britain, Conn., son of the late Earl and Hazel (Gates) Turner. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Triumph Mfg. of Bloomfield. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Terryville, the Bristol Fish & Game Club and the Rocky River Coon Club. He was a fun loving man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed walks, listening to the springtime peepers and the outdoors. After retiring he enjoyed trips all over the country with his wife. He was proud of his grandchildren’s accomplishments of getting into college at UCONN and doing well. In addition to his wife Eileen he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James and Lori Turner of Terryville; his brother, Bruce Turner of Litchfield, and his grandchildren Brian and Corey Turner. He was pre-deceased by his son, Brian Turner and brother, Preston Turner. Funeral services will be held 11AM on Friday November 22, 2019 at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Friday before the service from 9 to 11AM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

