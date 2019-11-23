Elected officials sworn in

by JAMIILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

The municipal election winners were sworn into office on Monday, Nov. 11 at Bristol Central High School.

City Clerk, Therese Pac said that the city tries to make sure to have the inauguration in different locations around the city, and this inauguration so happened to take place at Bristol Central.

The members of the Board of Education were sworn in first, then the Board of Assessment of Appeals, followed by the council members, and lastly the mayor.

City clerk Therese Pac said the officials chose who swore theim in as long as that person was a notary. Kate Matthews swore in all of the Board of Education members. District 3 Town Council member, Peter Kelley was sworn in by his son. Councilman David Preleski swore in the members of the Board of Assessment of Appeals.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said the swearing in ceremony of multiple offices depends on the city or town’s preference. She said she had sworn in Middletown’s mayor, and then the mayor swore in other officials. She also said she had sworn in council members, and a Board of Finance as a group.

Bysiewicz came to Bristol to swear in Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu. She shared her history with Zoppo-Sassu, saying that she remembered when she was a councilwoman, who was an engaged member in the community, and always putting public service first.

“I was honored Ellen asked me. She had asked me to hold the date. I didn’t want to jinx anything,” said Bysiewicz.”I wouldn’t have been elected secretary of state or lietenant governor without her. She volunteered on my first Secretary of State campaign. I supported her run for council. The Bristol Democrats are my extended family.”

As it was also Veterans Day, Bysiewicz also took time to recognize those who served.

The attendance this year was about 350 people, whereas in 2017 it was a full house since it was the inauguration of the first female mayor.