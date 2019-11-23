Teacher writes about her ‘Peeps’

by JAMILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

Bristol teacher, turned author, Lisa Ayotte will be selling her books from her series, “Punny Jokes to Tell Your Peeps” at various craft fairs around Bristol.

Ayotte always wanted to write a book for children, but carving out time was a challenge due to work and responsibilities associated with raising her daughter.

In March, she became an “empty nester.” She turned her daughter’s room into an artist’s loft, and began creating her story characters called the “Punny Peeps.”

Ayotte said she strongly believes that children learn better when they can make a visual connection. Her books feature her characters in scenes that represent jokes shared by the two “peeps” friends.

“Having that visual connection helps kids to be able to understand the jokes, puns while ensuring that they easily remember the punchlines,” said Ayotte. Her books are geared towards children ages 5 to 12 years old, but adults will get a good chuckle or two. Her books are available on Amazon.

You can see Ayotte at any one of these Bristol fair locations:

St. Ann Church Hall, 215 West St. on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Get Up and Dance, 255 North Main St on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Ellen P Hubbell School, 90 West Washington St., Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Italian Social Club, 31 Barbara St., Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6 – 9 p.m.

West Bristol School, 500 Clark Ave., Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For information, visit punnypeeps.com or follow Punny Peeps on Facebook.