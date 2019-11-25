Credit registration underway at Tunxis

Credit registration for the spring 2020 semester is in progress at Tunxis Community College in Farmington. Classes start Jan. 22.

Tunxis will have extended walk-in hours in Founders Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following Tuesdays for those who would like to apply, receive advising, register for classes, ask about financial aid and make payments: Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Jan. 7, and Jan. 14.

Final registration will take place Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tunxis Community College is located at the junction of Routes 6 and 177.

For information on how to apply and register, contact the Admissions Office at (860)773-1490, or visit tunxis.edu/apply.