Housing Authority receives honor

The Housing Authority of the City of Bristol was recently honored by The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, and the New England Regional Council of NAHRO with the NAHRO 2019 Award of Merit and the NERC Award of Excellence in Program Innovation and Resident and Client Services. Both awards recognized BHA’s College Prep Program for middle and high schoolers and adults seeking higher education.

The program offers students and their families an ongoing college counseling seminar that engages them in a college search curriculum. It is not a college placement process, but rather a course that addresses interview, research, resume, transcripts, standardized testing, the college essay, self-evaluation, SAT and ACT preparation and registration, financial aid, scholarships, grants, loans, and academic and co-curricular recommendation process.

Tyrone Black of T. Carlton Educational Consulting, LLC in New Britain, Conn., who is donating his time to BHA to run these sessions, said at the outset, reported a press release,: “The goal of this College Prep Program is to generate enough family interest within BHA to design a college fair and interviewing session for students and families. We expect several colleges to attend in the first year. The more families who commit, the more colleges will attend.”

“Congratulations to the Bristol Housing Authority team for opening the door to endless opportunities for residents through their college prep programs,” said David Tille, HUD New England regional administrator in the press release. “We thank NAHRO for recognizing the Bristol Housing Authority’s success in helping place residents on a path to self-sufficiency.”