Meeting Tuesday night on planned work for intersection 69 and 72

A public information meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers. The public information meeting about the intersection of routes 69 and 72 will include members of the State of Connecticut’s Department of Transportation planning team responsible for the design and construction of the new intersection.

“The purpose of the meeting is to share the current project schedule, proposed landscaping and parking layouts,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “Construction is scheduled for spring of 2022, but there is a lot of work that has to be done now to keep the project moving forward, including acquisition of certain properties, the eventual demolition of them, and final design plans.”

“It’s really important that the state hears from the residents and businesses in the neighborhood at this stage,” said Councilman Peter Kelley in a press release. “We have already told them that some of their plantings and proposed landscape design is not the right fit for this area. We want to give them as much constructive feedback as possible, so the eventual construction project is quick and efficient.”

“There is a lot of infrastructure in this project area that we need to be aware of,” said Public Works director Raymond E. Rogozinski in a press release. “From the right of way issues, to the Pequabuck River bridge, the utilities and traffic signals, and the potential to dead end Divinity Street and extend Pratt Street.”

“When you do major work in an older neighborhood, there are opportunities to update accessibility items like the handicapped parking and parking lot configurations, traffic islands and pedestrian crossings,” said Councilwoman Mary Fortier in a press release. “I’m interested to see how these improvements are being integrated.”

“We have some great opportunities to create more greenspace and open up access to the river,” said Councilwoman Brittany Barney in a press release. “With the city’s recent Connectivity grant for bike pathways from the boulevard up through Rockwell, I am looking forward to see how they are planning for the sidewalks, signage and curbing materials.”

The meeting will include copies of draft plans. The meeting is open to the public.