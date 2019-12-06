Obituary: Joseph Wayne Weisbecker, 34

Joseph Wayne Weisbecker, 34, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Joseph was born on August 24, 1985 in New Jersey and was the son of the late Carol Weisbecker.

Joseph attended Bristol Eastern High School.

Joseph is survived by his step-father: Raphael Cartagena of Bristol; his brother: Brian Weisbecker and his fiancé Melody Balsinde of Florida; his sister: Victoria Wagner and her husband Ryan of Massachusetts; his nieces and nephews: Kloe Weisbecker, Charlie Weisbecker, Ethan Weisbecker, Adam Caron, Lawson Sewell; his aunt: Betty Bowman of Bristol; and his girlfriend: Samantha Murray.

Family and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Friday, December 13, 2019 between the hours of 2PM and 4 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joseph’s name may be made to Wheeler Clinic, Attn: John Sponauer, 91 North West Drive, Plainville, CT 06062.

