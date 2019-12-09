Resident to receive Bronze Star for Valor in Dec. 29 ceremony

Sergeant First Class John Phelan of Bristol, Conn. will be awarded the Bronze Star for Valor in a ceremony to be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29 at the Bristol Sports Armory, 61 Center Street. The Bronze Star for Valor, which is the 4th highest military decoration for valor, will be presented to Phelan–a member of the elite U.S. Army Special Forces–for his heroic actions while deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

The ceremony will be open to the public and all are welcome to attend.