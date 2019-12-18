Police blotter for the Dec. 20 edition

The Bristol Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 15:

Joshua Guadarrama-avile, 26, of 166 Edgewood St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 9, and charged with one count of 2nd degree failure to appear.

Daris Best, 21, of 49 Orlando St., West Haven, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and charged with one count of 3rd degree burglary, 3rd degree larceny, and conspiracy felony Class D.

Brian Davila, 24, of Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and charged with one count of injury/risk of impairing morals, 2nd degree breach of peace, 3rd degree assault, and 2nd degree unlawful restraint.

Jasmin Jordan-Rodriguez, 29, of 57 Madison Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and charged with one count of 2nd degree breach of peace.

James A. Wofford, 48, of 276 Louisiana Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and charged with one count of creating a public disturbance.

Thomas Caponigro, 56, of 664 Pine St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 12, and charged with one count of 2nd degree failure to appear in two different cases.

Christopher Deutsch, 32, of 152 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 12, and charged with one count of sale of a narcotic substance, and one count of distribution of a controlled substance more than 1500 ft. from a school.

Christopher Deutsch, 32, of 152 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 12, and charged with one count of possession with intent to sell a narcotic substance, and one count of possession of a controlled substance or less than ½ oz. of cannabis.

Joseph E. Morin, 61, of 125 Geary Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 12, and charged with one count of disorderly conduct, and 3rd degree assault.

Margaret C. Morin, 57, of 125 Geary Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 12, and charged with one count of disorderly conduct, and 3rd degree assault.

Gary Corbin, 43, of 174 Greene St. Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 13, and charged with one count of larceny 6.

Joseph Jackson, 48, of 288 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 13, and charged with one count of violation of probation on two different cases.

Takaya Owens, 39, of 2 Holly Ln., Glastonbury, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 14, and charged with one count of larceny 5.

Kyle Paul Jankowski, 24, of 40 Pine Hill Rd., Burlington, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 15, and charged with one count of violation of a protective order.

Rufino Velazquez-Rodriguez, 40, of 434 Baldwin St. 3a, Waterbury, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 15, and charged with one count of operating under the influence.

40, of 434 Baldwin St. 3a, Waterbury, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 15, and charged with one count of operating under the influence. Agnes A. Weaver, 35, of 48 Wilson Rd., Wolcott, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 15, and charged with one count of operating under the influence, and failure to drive right.