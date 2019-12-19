Locals perform a radio rendition of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

JAMILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

Instead of just watching the Christmas classic, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, the cast from the Herstory Theater performed a live radio portrayal of the movie at the Bristol Public Library.

The performance depicted the studio of WBFR, Bedford Falls Radio station in 1947. The cast voiced various characters, and made the sound effects using props. They even voiced commercial breaks, and since it was live radio, the cast read straight from their scripts.

“We love the live radio aspect; it’s different than any other reading,” said Herstory Theater founder, Virginia Wolf. “We’ve done this so many times.”

Wolf said she loves the message of the original movie, and she’s loved acting since she was a kid.

Susan Baxter said she loved watching the performance and that the sound effects were her favorite part.

“It was so much fun,” said Baxter.”It’s a different environment. Did not disappoint.”

The event was made possible by the ‘Friends of Bristol Public Library’, a non-profit volunteer organization. They use funds raised from the sale of donated books to sponsor, and support the library’s programs, which are always free admission.

Assistant Library Director, Scott Stanton said there are a lot of old time radio fans in the library, so he decided to bring the live radio event to the library.

“We had a radio play like this previously; it was a Sherlock Holmes story, and it went over really well, so we were always looking to try to get another radio simulation back, and it worked really well for Christmas,” said Stanton.

Donation bins are full

Public outpouring was so great over the last year that the Friends of the Bristol Public Library will be unable to accept any more donations at the High Street or Manross libraries from Jan. 2 through March 2.

“Our conation bins are full,” officials said in a press release, “and so is our storage space.”

Officials are asking that donations of books, CDs, DVDs or records wait until March. If that’s not possible, circulation desk staff will have information about other locations and organizations that are accepting donations.

The Friends of the Library Bookstore is still open for business with a great selection of books and other items for sale in the High Street and Manross Library lobbies. The Friends’ annual Winter Used Book Sale will be held from Feb. 26 to March 1.

