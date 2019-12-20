Local restauranteur opens Hawaiian-Mexican eatery

JAMILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

Tim Chen has another restaurant under his belt. He is now the owner of Poke’s Works at 838 Farmington Ave., Bristol. He already owns the Fuji Japanese Steakhouse, 1186 Farmington Ave., Bristol. The difference—aside from the food, is that Chen splits the ownership with a partner at Fuji, whereas at Poke’s he is the full owner.

Poke’s Works is a restaurant that serves Poke recipes—which is a Hawaiian dish that incorporates diced raw fish mixed with rice, vegetables, and sauces. The restaurant also serves Mexican dishes, such as burritos and tacos.

“Right now its burrito, taco everything, and it’s convenient for people for lunch,” said Chen. “Poke is in the West—like Los Angeles. Not it’s moving to the East—in New York it’s very popular.”

“The first three days, a lot of people like the burrito, taco, and now they get the poke bowl,” said Chen. “The concept is all healthy. We don’t cook with grease. Everything is prepares fresh—tomato, fresh cut mango …beans we just boil.”

Chen said he decided to have the restaurant on Farmington Ave. because there’s always traffic flowing. Peter York works on Farmington Ave., and he enjoys both the Poke side of the menu, and the Mexican side of the menu.

“A little bit of variety is always good,” said York. “I’ve had Poke before, so I was excited.”

