Obituary: Frances M. White, 81

Frances M. White, 81, of Bristol, widow of Robert E. White, died on Saturday (December 14, 2019) at home. Frances was born in Southington on June 2, 1938 and was a daughter of the late William and Alberta (Elton) Smedberg. She was raised and lived in Southington and was a graduate of Southington High School. A Bristol resident since 1974, she worked for Connecticut Light and Power before leaving to raise her family. She enjoyed visiting the casino, relaxing on the porch, reading, and she cherished her time with her grandchildren, especially baking desserts with them for Thanksgiving. Frances is survived by four children: Deborah Smith of Meriden; Denise Cote and husband, John of Bristol; Glenn White and wife, Sandi, of Madisonville, TN; and Leo White and his partner, Lynn Stechschulte of Madison; a brother, Larry Smedberg of Rocky Hill; four grandchildren: Amber and Cory White and Richard and Nicholas Cote; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four siblings: Carol, Leonard, George, and William Smedberg. Funeral services will be held on Friday (December 20, 2019) at 12:30 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in the State of Connecticut Veteran’s Cemetery, Middletown. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a local veterans-related charity of your choosing. Please visit Frances’ memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

