Obituary: Gladys (Parent) Gagnon, 83

Gladys (Parent) Gagnon, 83, of Bristol, widow of Norman J. Gagnon, died on Tuesday (December 17, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Gladys was born in Grand Isle, Maine on October 25, 1936 and was a daughter of the late Valere and Leona (St. Pierre) Parent. A longtime Bristol resident, she retired from O.Z./Gedney in 1999 and was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish where she attended St. Ann Church and was a member of the Ladies of St. Ann Society Gladys is survived by three children: Diane Gagnon of Bristol, John Gagnon and wife, Aline of Wilbraham, MA, and Michael Gagnon of Hamlin, ME; a brother: Abel Parent, of Van Buren, ME; five grandchildren: Aimee, Thera, Heather, Katie, and Joseph Gagnon; two step-grandchildren: Robert Johnson and wife, Rachel, and Amy Gervais and husband, Peter; five great-grandchildren: James DiYulio, Baileigh and Aria Adkins, Lyla and Mason Gagnon; seven step-great-grandchildren: Rebecca, Victoria, Ava, Evan, Alyvia, Peyton, and Tytan; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law: Michelle Gagnon; brothers: Phillip, Larry, Antoine, and Martin Parent; sisters: Jeanette Chabre, Angeline Levesque, Beatrice Poulin, Lucienne Cyr, and Irene Michaud, and infant siblings: Albertine and Lucien Parent. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (December 28, 2019) at 9:30 AM from the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 5 and 8 PM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. The family extends a thank you to the staff at the Forestville Fresenius Kidney Care Center for their very kind care of Gladys. Please visit Gladys’ memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

