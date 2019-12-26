Advocating for Bristol’s seniors

The Advocates of Bristol Seniors, Inc. donated funds to several local organizations for the needy in Bristol. From left, Jason Krueger of the Senior Center; Susan Tyler of St. Vincent DePaul shelter; Debbie Prozzo of Bristol Public Library; Judy Turco of the Meals for Neighbors; Marie Canucci, president of Advocates of Bristol Seniors, Inc.; Donna Dognin of Veterans Strong; Jim Bousquet of Korean War Veterans Association; and Emmanual Echavarria of the Salvation Army. Dial A Ride organization also received funds, but they are not pictured here.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI