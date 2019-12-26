Bristol children can ring in the New Year at Imagine Nation

JAMILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

Welcoming in the New Year usually means late night parties for the adults and teenage age groups. To welcome in 2020 Imagine Nation will be continuing their New Year’s Eve tradition of a daytime celebration for children ages 2-8 years old, with their 14th Annual Celebrations Around the World, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The Bristol museum, at 1 Pleasant St., will close for the holiday at 2 p.m., following the celebration.

Some of the festivities will include a parade and parade float, face painting, Latin dancing, music from a DJ until 1 p.m. There will also be workshops to participate in for a fee of $12 for each workshop, and 12 spots will be available for each one. Karen Pac, Studio Education Manager & Atelierista, said that last year there was a food demo, but to change things up, this year attendees will get to make a food item themselves.

The event will of course have a ball drop, but instead of waiting until midnight, this one will happen at 12 p.m., with lots of confetti. As the event is titled, ‘Celebrations Around the World,’ attendees will learn about how New Year’s Eve is celebrated in different countries.

Tickets can be found on Eventbrite, or Imagine Nation’s Facebook page. Imagination encourages people to arrive around 9:30 a.m. to secure a spot for the countdown. Tickets for members are $6/person, and $12/person for non-members.

“At last year’s celebration we had over 400 people attend, so we do encourage our guests to purchase their tickets in advance. When they purchase tickets in advance, they’ll get to go to a special will-call line,” said Heather Grance, Marketing Manager.

“It’s really a good family event that they can really enjoy with their kids, and the kids feel like they’ve really experienced New Year’s Eve,” said Pac.

