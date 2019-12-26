Bristol Republicans to caucus on Jan. 8

The Bristol Republican Town Committee will hold a party caucus on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m., at Bristol Eastern High School.

All registered Republicans in Bristol are able to attend this caucus, where the committee will endorse candidates for the 2020 Republican Town Committee.

Local Republicans who wish to know more about participating in the caucus, becoming a member of the BRTC, or getting engaged in the political process should contact them by private message at facebook.com/BristolCTRepublicans or by calling (860) 266-7812.