Obituary: Kay Read Morrone, 80

Kay Read Morrone, Age 80, of Terryville, CT / Oviedo, Florida, passed away Dec. 18th, 2019 peacefully after a valiant battle near her home in Orlando, Florida. Kay was born Aug 28th, 1939 in Bristol Hospital to Albert Read and Grace (Chesney) Read of Terryville, CT. Sister to Albert (Sonny) Jr. & Wanda Read. Claire & Constance Blum, Linda Cleaveland, Jim & Leslie Read, and Paul & Pearl Rak. She was a graduate of Terryville HS, class of 1957, a member of the cheerleading squad, and Homecoming Queen. She was a very active member of the Terryville Junior Women’s Club in her earlier years and also WOWS Christian group of Oviedo, FL until recently. She lived an incredibly meaningful Christian life carrying on a family tradition of caring for over 30 foster children in need of love and guidance. She also changed, impacted, and sheltered dozens of random young adults who needed Love, attention, and shelter in her home over the years; many of whom have a lasting relationship with God. A dedicated woman of the Catholic faith who was the most Christlike person anyone could have ever known. She loved her children and grandchildren with a fierce resolve. She is survived by her 6 children and spouses – Susan Golden, Judy Triplett, Daniel Morrone Jr & wife Theresa (Krenicki), Paula Khoenle & husband Jimmy and Joe Morrone & wife Cara Longo, Randi Nystrom & husband Bryan. She has 11 grandchildren – Christopher & Erik Golden, Trent and Nicole Triplett, Daniel, David and Philip Morrone, Kaitlyn Karlowicz, Marianna & husband Quinton Bowman, and Edward Cook and Meagan Netwig. There are 3 great-grandchildren: Isabella Triplett, Ryder Moore (Noah Bowman-due in Feb). Her memorial service will be held at Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville, CT. on Sat. 12/28/19 at 2:00pm. Calling hours are from 12:00pm – 2:00pm. All are welcome to celebrate this woman of blessed spirit. In lieu of flowers, her family requests a donation to St. Judes Hospital or Covenant House in her honor due to her efforts to care for children in need of help over the decades. Kay Morrone will be very dearly missed. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

