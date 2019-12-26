State police report 458 accidents, 2 fatalities over the Christmas holiday

Connecticut State Police were out in force during the Christmas holiday. Troopers responded to several distress calls, including a pair of fatal motor vehicle accidents.

From Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. through Christmas night on Dec. 25, Connecticut State Police received 6,700 calls for service. There were 458 accidents reported (79 with injuries), resulting in one accident with serious injuries in Westbrook and the two fatalities; one occurring in Westbrook and the second in Bethany. During the same period in 2018, troopers were called to 550 traffic accidents (60 with injury and three with fatalities).

This year, state police arrested 35 individuals for operation a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and or alcohol (down from 55 in 2018). Troopers issued 248 citations for speeding (down from 659 in 2018) and 795 hazardous moving violations such as unsafe lane changes or following too closely, which was up significantly from 46 in 2018.