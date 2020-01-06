$500 grant to fund two programs for children at library

Valerie Toner, supervisor of Children’s Services at the Bristol Public Library, has been awarded a $500 grant by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library.

Two programs will bring children ages 0 to 12 together to celebrate libraries, Dr. Seuss books, and to register for their first library cards.

The first event on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the library, 5 High St., Bristol will feature Ed Popielarczyk’s Magic Balloons. Popielarczyk uses audience participation which leads the kids to make the magic happen. His use of the spoken word causes his program to be very meaningful because children will build a connection between magic and literacy. On Thursday, Feb. 27, Sue Stewart from Creative Parties for Kids will come in full costume to present “The Cat in the Hat.” Stewart’s aim is to help children read through and act out the story using role playing and interactive play.

During both programs, children are encouraged to check out books, create appropriate crafts and get their first library card.

The Friends of the Bristol Public Library will provide light refreshments at both events.