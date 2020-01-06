Contestants sought for Miss Bristol, Miss Forestville

The Miss Bristol ~ Forestville Scholarship Program announced it is looking for contestants for its upcoming pageant to be held Feb. 1

Miss Bristol 2020 is open to young women ages 18 to 25 who live work or go to school in Connecticut. Miss Bristol 2020 and Miss Forestville 2020 will receive at least a $500 scholarship and will represent the City of Bristol and the Village of Forestville throughout her reign.

Teen Miss Bristol 2020 and Teen Miss Forestville Teen 2020 and represent the City of Bristol and the Village of Forestville throughout her reign.

For contestants and interested applicants, especially for those who may have wondered what a pageant might be like, contact Linda Lubrico at lubrico@sbcglobal.net or (860)302-2566.