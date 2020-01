The OM Keystone Association of the Bristol Boys and Girls Club Family announced the 2020 OM show “Raise You Up!” will feature a modern Broadway theme.

To sign up, visit //forms.gle/o9Pz23wD58QUuBy69

There will be auditions for potential solos and special groups that will be communicated after you sign up online.

Rehearsals are Sundays Jan. 12 through April 5.

Mandatory tech week rehearsals are Saturday, April 11 and evenings April 14-16.

The show is April 17 and 18.