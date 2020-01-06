Over $3,000 found in Salvation Army kettle

A bundle of $3,820 rolled up in rubber bands was found in a Salvation Army Red Kettle at Walmart in Bristol on Monday, Dec. 23.

The cash was discovered as officers and staff from The Salvation Army were counting kettle donations.

“The Salvation Army of Bristol is incredibly grateful for this generous gift,” said Captain Sharenna Echavarria, corps Officer, Bristol Salvation Army in a press release. “We have truly experienced a very blessed Christmas here at The Salvation Army of Bristol, and we thank God for his merciful gifts throughout this 2019 Christmas kettle season.”

The Salvation Army in Bristol had also found three gold coins in a Red Kettle at Price Chopper in Bristol on Wednesday, Nov. 27. They also received a special delivery from their neighbors at ESPN who collected a van full of toys to fulfill the wishlists of more than 100 families. They were delivered by the team from Golic and Wingo, along with a gift they can use to help people in need year-round – a new 14-passenger Mercedes Benz van.