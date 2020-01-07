Bristol Health building wins award

Healthcare Real Estate Insights (HREI) Magazine has named the Bristol Health Medical Care Center the Best New Medical Office Building and Outpatient Facility in the 50,000 – 99,999 square feet category. Mike Noto, chief strategy officer at Rendina and winner of the 2018 HREI Insights Awards Lifetime Achievement Award, accepted the award on behalf of Rendina at the Globe Street Healthcare Real Estate Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz.