Clock museum receives grant

The American Savings Foundation Board of Directors recently awarded 33 grants totaling $114,567 through the foundation’s new community grants program. These grants support a variety of programs throughout the foundation’s service area, including Bristol

Bristol’s American Clock and Watch Museum was among the recipients. It received $1,652 for docent training to improve engagement with visitors.

The foundation is currently accepting applications for the first review cycle for community grants in 2020. The deadline is Feb. 6 for a decision in March. Applications may range from $250 to $5,000 and can be submitted online at www.asfdn.org.

For more information, call 860-827-2556 or visit the foundation’s website at www.asfdn.org.