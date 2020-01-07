Friends of library put a temporary halt on donations of books, CDs, etc.

Thanks to the community’s generosity during the past year, the Friends of the Bristol Public Library will be unable to accept donations at the Bristol and Manross libraries from now until March 2.

If you have books, CDs, DVDs or records to donate and you can’t hold them until March, check with the Circulation Desk staff for information on other locations that are accepting donations.

The Friends of the Library Bookstore is still open for business, and will continue to have a selection of books and other items for sale in the High Street and Manross library lobbies.

The Friends’ annual Winter Used Book Sale will be held from Feb. 26 to March 1.