Scandals at the heart of Bristol Historical Society program Jan. 18

The Bristol Historcial Society will present “Bristol 103: Scandals and Crimes” on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol at 7 p.m.

From witch trials to embezzlement to murder, Bristol has had its fair share of salacious moments. This special presentation of the Bristol 101 series, will cover some of the scandals that have dotted Bristol’s history.

Wine and cheese will be served as interpreters lead participants through a selection of scandals throughout the city’s history.

Tickets are $15 or $10 for BHS members and will be available at the society during building open hours Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at the door the evening of the program.