Tunxis having walk-in registration Jan. 11

Tunxis Community College will hold a Saturday walk-in registration event on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the 700 Building to help new and continuing students apply and register for fall semester.

The event will offer one-stop assistance in the admission and registration process, and with class schedules, course selection, financial aid, placement testing (for those who arrive by 12 p.m.) and other matters.

Prospective students who have not yet applied for admission should apply online before the event at tunxis.edu/apply. They should also bring a high school diploma or GED, immunization records, and unofficial college transcripts. Students who haven’t already applied for financial aid are encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid immediately. The FAFSA can be submitted online at www.fafsa.gov, and TCC’s school code is 009764.

Continuing Education & Workforce Development will be open and offering a $100 discount on any class over $300. Continuing Education offers career training for professions such as certified nurse aide, registered medical assistant, phlebotomy technician, pharmacy technician, certified sterile processing technician, veterinary assistant, certified medical administrative assistant, legal secretary, massage therapy and patient care technician.

For those who can’t attend on Saturday, final walk-in registration is Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Credit fall semester classes start Jan. 22, with day, evening, online, Saturday and accelerated class options.

For information, call Tunxis admissions at (860)773-1490.

Tunxis is located at the junction of routes 6 and 177 in Farmington.