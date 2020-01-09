Obituary: Michelle L. Pratte, 37

Michelle L. Pratte, 37, of Bristol passed away Sunday January 5, 2020 at home. Michelle was born November 8, 1982 in Bristol, CT, daughter of Joanne (DeCao) Pratte of Bristol and the late Jules J. Pratte. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. In addition to her mother she is survived by her brothers, David Pratte and Kevin Pratte both of Bristol and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life will be held Thursday from 6 -8PM at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

