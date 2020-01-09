Obituary: Sophie (Rokosa) Polak, 97

Sophie (Rokosa) Polak, 97, of Bristol, widow of Walter Polak, died on Friday (January 3, 2020) at Ingraham Manor. Sophie was born on November 26, 1922 in Poland and was a daughter of the late Piotr and Teresa (Gruca) Rokosa.

Sophie lived in Poland before immigrating to Bristol in 1963 with her family. She lived most of her life in Indian Orchard, MA, where her husband was an organist. She also lived in Jupiter, FL before returning to Bristol in 1997. She formerly worked for Sickles Co. in Chicopee and Milton Bradley/Hasbro and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol.

Sophie is survived by three daughters: twins Barbara Peroulakis of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Christine Martynski of Jupiter, FL, and Mary Gorecki and husband, Richard, of West Springfield, MA; three granddaughters: Elizabeth, Amanda, and Cathy; and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves several nieces and nephews in Poland. She was predeceased by five brothers and her recently deceased sister: Kazimiera Chyra.

Funeral services and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol, will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Sophie’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com