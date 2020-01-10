Bristol athletes receive all-conference honors

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

The 2019 Central Connecticut Conference All-Conference teams for the fall scholastic campaign were recently announced with several award winners from the Mum City recognized.

Numerous members of the squads were honored for the second and third time while one outstanding athlete – Bristol Eastern soccer stud Jake Woznicki – took home postseason honors for the fourth consecutive year.

The Lancers (15-1-2) went undefeated in regular season play and Woznicki’s teammate Dante Constantiello was named CCC South All-Conference for the third time.

Keeper Nate Diloreto is a two-time All-Conference standout while Luke Hammer and Drew Dauphinee were postseason award recipients for the first time.

Eastern’s volleyball team also went undefeated during regular season battles, won 23 of 25 matches overall and ended the postseason with four players earning CCC South accolades.

All-State dynamo, outside hitter Zoe Lowe, earned her third straight nomination to the All-Conference team while libero Rebecca Bender, setter Leah Chipman, and middle hitter Ryley Plourde were first time members of the squad.

The Bristol Central volleyball program had another excellent year with setter Ashleigh Clark and Emily Ericson earning All-Conference honors for the first time while it was the third go-around for veterans Peyton Greger and Kathryn Ross on the CCC South team.

Division II, West football All-Conference nods went to Bristol Central defensive standout Jakob Salinas for the third year while QB Victor Rosa is 2-for-2 in postseason honors.

First time members of the All-Conference team from Central included Dan Lauretti, Tre Jones, and Shawn Rodriguez.

Also on the football front, Bristol Eastern’s Jake Dauphinee, Alex Marshall, and Edgar Santiago were CCC South All-Conference standouts this year.

The Bristol Central boys cross country program continues to churn out excellence on both an individual and team front and for the third time, standout Mark Petrosky was named to the CCC South team.

Nate DeAngelo and Jose Ramirez earned those honors for the second time while freshman Francis Porrini is a first time member of the All-Conference team.

On the girls front, Eastern’s Avery Braccia is a three time winner of CCC South accolades while Central’s Natalia Popielarz won the award for the first time.

The boys soccer squad from Bristol Central was a Class L quarterfinalist and David Bowes is a three time CCC South award honoree.

Teammate Diego Naranjo took home postseason honors for the second time while Andrew Oren and Adam Jones were named to the All-Conference team for the first time.

Girls soccer saw Central’s Bella Bosco, keeper Liz Hintz, and Rachel Wygant all take home CCC South, All-Conference nods for the first time while defensive standout Lily Hansen is a two-time member of the team.

And at Eastern, Leah Policarpio wrapped up a sensational scholastic career with her third All-Conference selection while jack-of-all-trades Ciara Collins and Kate Kozikowski were first time members for the postseason award.

On the swimming front, both Central and Eastern had CCC South, All-Conference award winners.

In the 200 medley relay, the Rams’ combination of Camille Attle, Nyomi Cordero, Mackenzie Pina, and Katelyn Holleran won the event in 2:01.64 to pick up the All-Conference award.

The 200 individual medley event saw Cordero scoop up first place in 2:25.5 while Pina (50 freestyle) nabbed second place in 26.60 seconds – earning CCC South honors in the process.

In diving action, Emily Mulcunry scored a 239.70 for Eastern to earn All-Conference recognition.

Pina (100 fly) was the runner up in 1:05.29 while Cordero (100 breast) won her race for the Rams in 1:13.40.

And in the 400 freestyle relay, Central took a second place finish for the All-Conference finish.

Attle, Holleran, Cordero, and Pina were back at it again, finishing in 3:57.45 overall.

Bristol Central/Bristol Eastern All-Conference Selections

2019 Football All Conference – Division II, West

Bristol Central – Dan Lauretti, Tre Jones, Shawn Rodriguez, Victor Rosa, Jakob Salinas

Bristol Eastern – Jake Dauphinee, Alex Marshall, Edgar Santiago

2019 Boys Cross Country All Conference – South Region

Bristol Central – Nate DeAngelo, Mark Petrosky, Francis Porrini, Jose Ramirez

2019 Girls Cross Country All Conference – South Region

Bristol Central – Natalia Popielarz

Bristol Eastern – Avery Braccia

2019 Boys Soccer All Conference – South Region

Bristol Central – David Bowes, Adam Jones, Diego Naranjo, Andrew Oren

Bristol Eastern – Dante Constantiello, Drew Dauphinee, Nate DiLoreto, Luke Hammer, Jake Woznicki

2019 Girls Soccer All Conference – South Region

Bristol Central – Bella Bosco, Lily Hansen, Liz Hintz, Rachel Wygant

Bristol Eastern – Ciara Collins, Kate Kozikowski, Leah Policarpio

2019 Girls Volleyball All Conference – South Region

Bristol Central – Ashleigh Clark, Emily Ericson, Peyton Greger, Kathryn Ross

Bristol Eastern – Rebecca Bender, Leah Chipman, Zoe Lowe, Ryley Plourde

2019 Swimming All Conference – South Region

Medley Relay

BCHS 2:01.64 – Camille Attle, Nyomi Cordero, Mackenzie Pina, Katelyn Holleran

200 IM

Nyomi Cordero 2:25.50 BCHS

50 Free

Mackenzie Pina 26.60 BCHS

Diving

Emily Mulcunry 239.70 Bristol Eastern

100 Fly

Mackenzie Pina 1:05.29 BCHS

100 Breast

Nyomi Cordero 1:13.40 BCHS

400 Free Relay

Bristol Central 3:57.45 Camille Attle, Katelyn Holleran, Nyomi Cordero, Mackenzie Pina