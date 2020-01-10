Eastern wrestlers rank high on poll

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

The Bristol Eastern boys wrestling squad took one of the top spots in the first Connecticut Wrestling Online top 10 wrestling poll of the year as the undefeated team is once again a featured program in the state.

The poll came out on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and the program from Danbury High School earned the top spot in the rankings.

Danbury (450 points) earned all 15 first place votes in the poll.

Fairfield Warde (384) came in second place, Simsbury earned third (364) while the Lancers (344) finished just behind in fourth.

Southington (seventh, 204 points) finished in the top 10 as well; while Bristol Central, at a perfect 6-0, was ranked 12th with 123 points and was just nine points in back of 10th rated Manchester (132).

Danbury has been in that top spot in the poll for nearly five years while the Lancers ended last season in second place in the Connecticut Wrestling Online top 10 poll off their third consecutive Class L title.

Here is the complete top 10 listing for the first poll of the 2019-20 campaign:

Team Record

Danbury (15) 2-0 Fairfield Warde 1-0 Simsbury 1-0 Bristol Eastern 2-0 Xavier 2-0 Staples 1-1 Southington 1-0 Foran 8-2 Killingly 6-0 Manchester 6-0