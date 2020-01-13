Chamber organizing public trip to Ireland

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce announced it will be working with CI Destinations to offer a fully escorted tour of the Best of Ireland.

On the trip, attendees will explore Muckrose House, Cliffs of Moher, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Wicklow National Park, Adare Village, Blarney Castle, Trinity College, Book of Kells, and Old James Whiskey Distillery with the chamber of commerce.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce and CI Destinations will host an informative presentation at 2 p.m. at the chamber offices located at 440 North Main Street in Bristol. Interested individuals are invited as CI Destinations goes over the day by day itinerary, trip highlights, inclusions, cost, and optional trips.

The nine day trip departs on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and includes round trip airfare, airline fuel surcharges, taxes and fees, seven nights first class hotel, nine meals, sightseeing, admissions per itinerary, professional tour manager, baggage handling, and hotel transfers for $2,999. There is a $100 discount if you put your deposit down by Tuesday, March 31.

Space is limited.

For information, contact the chamber at (860) 584-4718 or visit centralctchambers.org. The full itinerary and reservation form are also available to download at centralctchambers.org.