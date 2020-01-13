More city forms available online

The city recently began working with SeamlessDocs, a provider of online services for government agencies.

Working in conjunction with the City of Bristol Information Technology Dept., SeamlessDocs has converted more than 100 paper-based forms into online services for citizens and staff.

“With this switch to online services, Bristol citizens can now complete a wide range of business transactions online, including a vehicle sale affidavit for assessors, a residential yard waste application for Public Works, and an internal request for procurement use for IT. Previously citizens had to print and fill out these forms before submitting via mail, fax, or in person,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “In addition to saving citizens time and money, the transition to paperless forms is expected to save Bristol more than 1,000 hours a month in processing time, on top of added savings attributed to reduction of printing and storing printed submissions.”

“We’ve listened to feedback from our citizens and are taking proactive steps to make Bristol a city that meets the digital needs and expectations of our constituents and staff,” Scott Smith, chief information officer for Bristol, in a press release. “SeamlessDocs made it easy for us to convert a large number of existing forms into digital versions that will streamline our processes and make it much easier for Bristol residents to complete business tasks with the city. This new system gives us a better foundation on which we can scale the rest of our processes, so residents should be on the lookout for new online services continuing to roll out. Or, if they have a form they frequently have to print and submit, they can send us a request to digitize that form.”