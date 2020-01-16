Obituary: Adeline Pappas, 97

Adeline Pappas, 97, widow of George Pappas of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Monday December 30, 2019.

She was born on December 24, 1922 in Bristol, the daughter of the late Peter and Filomena Benvenuto.

Mrs. Pappas was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Church and retired from Superior Electric.

Adeline is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Georgianna and Raymond Nimon of Bristol; her granddaughter Gina Newman; her brothers Tony, Peter and Phil Benvenuto and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Rudy, Vito, Joe and Leonard “Chippy” Benvenuto and her sisters Rose Jennings, Catherine Di Palo and Antoinette Kennedy.

Adeline’s family would like to thank the staff of The Pines at Bristol for the care and compassion Adeline received while she was there.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 20, 2020 directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol at 10AM. The committal at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Adeline’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com