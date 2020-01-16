Obituary: Stanley Joseph Tanski, 104

Stanley Joseph Tanski, 104, of Thomaston, passed away in the comfort of his daughters’ home in Bristol to be at eternal rest with the Lord and his Best friend and Beloved Wife Stella on January 13, 2020 wrapped in the prayers of his Family. Born November 21, 1915 in Northfield, son of the late Joseph and Mary (Lysakowski) Tanski. A much respected and beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Friend, Stanley was the beloved husband of the late Stella Tanski (2015) for 68 years. Stanley is survived by his son and caregiver Paul of Thomaston and beloved daughter and caregiver of Stanley at her home for the past eight months Sylvia Sterpka and husband David of Bristol. His grandchildren who he dearly loved, chauffeured and cared for in their younger years, Deborah DelMastro of Bristol, Jeffrey Rindfleish and wife Michelle of Killingworth, three great grandchildren Leah DelMastro, Joshua and Matthew Rindfleisch. Stanley is also survived by his sister Henrietta Krulikowski of Naugatuck and many nieces and nephews. Stanley was predeceased by his sister Helen Kohanski and brother Irv Tanski. A member of America’s revered Greatest Generation and one of the last members of the 296th combat Engineering Battalion. Stanley worked at Plume & Atwood in Thomaston before proudly joining the Army and at General Time in Thomaston as an industrial inspector for 30 Years. Stanley landed at Omaha Beach during the invasion of France during WWII with the 296th Combat Engineers and went all through Europe ending at Berlin in 1945. The 296th built the tallest wooden bridge used by the Army in Europe along with supporting the 4th Infantry Division during the “Break Through” with mine sweeping, repairing and maintaining roads. Also supporting the 1st Infantry and 3rd Armored Division. Stanley and Stella enjoyed Polka dancing on weekends for 40 years at the Bristol Polish Club, Warsaw Park in Ansonia, Catskills, NY and Wildwood, NJ. Stanley was also an avid fisherman for many years, fishing Sandy Brook, Farmington, Housatonic and Connecticut River with his son. Stanley also enjoyed traveling from Maine to Florida with his wife. Stanley’s kind nature and forever smiling face will never be forgotten and so sadly missed. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Friday morning from 9:00AM until leaving for St. Casimir Church Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas Church, 19 Electric Ave., Thomaston, CT 06787. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

