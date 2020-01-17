Obituary: John “Jack” J. Skelskey, 96

John “Jack” J. Skelskey, 96, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1923 in New Britain, son of the late Joseph M. and Mary Ellen (Cavanaugh) Skelskey.

Jack was the loving husband of the late Marian Alice (Salley) Skelskey. He served our county in the US Army during WWII and later retired from Pratt & Whitney. Jack was a family man and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Jack is survived by his sons Brian Skelskey of IL, John (Jack) Skelskey and his wife Nancy of Bristol, Mark Skelskey and his wife Lail of CO; daughters Mary Ellen Przygocki and her husband Brian of Burlington, Margaret Kirschner of NC; daughter-in-law Jean Skelskey in IL; son-in-law John Kirschner of Burlington; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his brother Joseph F. Skelskey.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10AM until 11 AM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville followed by a procession to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Burial and military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Pines of Bristol and Constellation Hospice during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a foundation of your choice.

