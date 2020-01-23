Obituary: Alexander F. Jeffko Jr. 87

Alexander F. Jeffko Jr. 87, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 21, 2020.

Alexander was born on October 14, 1932, the son of the late Alexander and Stella Jeffko, Sr.

Mr. Jeffko served with the United States Air Force during the Korean War and worked for Connecticut Light & Power Company for 35 years retiring as an Area Supervisor. He was a skilled carpenter and enjoyed furniture making.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, Karen and Athan Chekas of Canton; Mark and Colleen Jeffko of Barkhamsted; and Kevin and Jacqueline Jeffko of Canton and his grandchildren Nick, Eliza and Athan Chekas, Michael and Jacob Jeffko and Bailey and Camryn Jeffko.

He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years Mary (Susco) Jeffko and his sister Dolores Lis.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 4 PM until 7PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Avenue, Bristol/Forestville, CT. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday January 24, 2020 at 10AM followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol for a burial with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alexander’s memory may be made to: Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 1579 Straits Tpk. Unit 1E, Middlebury, CT 06762.

