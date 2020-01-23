Obituary: Josephine (Botto) Bogazis, 86

Josephine (Botto) Bogazis, 86, of Bristol passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was reunited in death with her beloved husband, Christas.

Josephine was born in Bristol on March 2, 1933, daughter of the late Dominico and Anunziata (Albano) Botto. She attended Bristol Public Schools and lived in Bristol all her life. She was employed for many years at Bristol Hospital where she worked in the cafeteria cheerfully delivering meals to patients. She worked for the hospital well into her 80s, always saying that the job “kept her going.”

Josephine loved spending time with her large, extended family and was a second mother to her many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed playing bingo, visiting the casino, and playing the lottery, always convinced she would one day win. If you told her about a new dish you had tried that you liked, you would soon find yourself in her kitchen preparing it for her under the guise of teaching her how to make it. She was, however, famous for her jello pies. She spent many happy hours helping her friends fold clothes at Grime Busters Cleaners & Laundromat. She was extremely loving and generous, never uttering a bad word about anyone and always encouraging others to be forgiving and charitable. Her faith was very important to her, and she was a communicant of St. Anthony Church in Bristol for her entire life.

Josephine leaves her two sons and their wives, Michael Bogazis of Fairfield and his wife, Carolyn Shea, and Jeffrey Bogazis of Bristol and his wife, Karen. She also leaves her granddaughter, Stephanie Bogazis, her brother-in-law, John Bogazis, and her sister-in-law, Harriet Botto, all of Bristol. Josephine will also be sorely missed by her extended family, her four nieces, five nephews, eleven grandnieces, six grandnephews, nine great grandnieces and eight great grandnephews.

She was predeceased by her six siblings, Mary Alling, Antoinette Kusiak, Henry Botto, Ann Beattie, Dominico Botto (her twin), and Leonora Marano.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (January 24, 2020) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 5 and 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Josephine’s name to St. Francis de Sales Parish, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Josephine’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.