Obituary: Sylvia (Farrell) Barbati, 83

Sylvia (Farrell) Barbati, 83, of Bristol, beloved wife of Christopher S. Barbati, left this world in peace and dignity on Friday (January 17, 2020) in her home, surrounded by her children and family. Sylvia fought pancreatic cancer for two years with her enduring strength. She was born in Waterbury on May 12, 1936, and was a daughter of the late Herbert P. Sr. and Ann (Russell) Farrell.

Sylvia worked at Guard Pharmacy and then Bristol Hospital Medical records department for many years until retirement. Sylvia was very involved with St. Francis De Sales, where she was a parishioner and part of the Rosary Society. She loved attending the church dinners. Her greatest gift to all of us was her enduring faith and love in God. She taught each of us to keep faith and love in our hearts and her courage was so evident near the end of her life. Sylvia enjoyed art in her younger years and birds, baking and gardening as she got older. She had a green thumb for flowers and plants. She had traveled to Aruba, Vegas and Cape Cod and built a cabin in Vermont for a quiet retreat with her husband. Above all else, her greatest love was caring for her husband and children. She loved her family endlessly.

Sylvia is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Domenic and Lisa Barbati of Bristol; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Catherine and Jeff Malenfant, Maria and Rick Corriveau, and Donna Barbati and Eric Dippelhofer, all of Bristol; two brothers and one sister-in-law, John Farrell of MA, James and Linda Farrell of Meriden; her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Bill MacDonald of New Hartford; seven grandchildren, Sean and Christopher Malenfant, Adam Corriveau, Nathan and Samuel Barbati, and Joshua and Brianna Kriscenski; five great grandchildren, Adrien and Ian Corriveau, Mia and Cameron Malenfant, Violet Kriscenski; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband of 51 years and parents, Sylvia is predeceased by her three brothers, Herbert Jr., Paul and Peter Farrell.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (January 22, 2020) at St. Anthony Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Tuesday (January 21, 2020) between 5 and 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made St. Frances De Sales, 180 Laurel Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bristol Hospital, homecare and hospice and Sylvia’s oncologist Dr. Vippra Sharma. The family would also like to thank Father Fontana and Father Nadolny for their spiritual guidance.

