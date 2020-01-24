Obituary: Etalo G. ‘Curly’ Calcinari, 96

Etalo G. “Curly” Calcinari, 96, of Bristol, passed peacefully Friday morning, January 17, 2020.

Curly was born in New Britain on April 23, 1923 the son of the late Arthuro and Anita (Bessoni) Calcinari. He served proudly in the U.S. Army and took part in battles in Rhineland and Central Europe and took part in the Battle of the Bulge. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct, American Theater Campaign Ribbon, European-African-Middle Eastern Theater campaign ribbons and the Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged on April 2, 1946 at Ft. Devens, MA. Curly worked for many years at General Electric.

He leaves his sister, Beverly Laviero; brothers Frederick, Rudolph, Robert and Ronald Calcinari and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sons Daniel and David Calcinari and by his sister, Irma Charito.

Not one to sit still for long, Curly loved traveling long distances by car and riding motorcycles all over the country with his brothers.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, extended family at Shady Oaks, friends and reminiscing about the old days.

He leaves us with “terrific” memories of his always smiling and cheerful self. Curly was always ready to lend a hand to all that needed it. He spent many days helping others at local soup kitchens and was a member of Stanley Memorial Fellowship in New Britain.

Private services will be held by the family. Interment with Military Honors will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Britain. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Curly’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com